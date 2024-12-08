We cleared 200,000 passports’ backlog in Q1 2024, says NIS

Nigerian E-passports

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has revealed that it cleared a backlog of over 200,000 passport applications in the first quarter of 2024.

This achievement, highlighted during the NIS End-of-Year Dinner and Awards Night in Abuja, reflects the agency’s commitment to enhancing service delivery and streamlining passport processing,NIS said.

Comptroller-General KN Nandap credited the success to the dedication of NIS personnel and the implementation of innovative measures, including the rollout of the enhanced e-passport and automation of the application process.

The event also featured the unveiling of two groundbreaking policy documents— the Career Progression and Training Policy Framework (CPTF) and the NIS Gender Policy — aimed at enhancing career development and fostering an inclusive working environment within the service.

Nandap highlighted several key milestones achieved by the NIS in 2024. These include: the completion of a state-of-the-art Command-and-Control and Integrated Data Center at the NIS headquarters and the installation of e-Gates at international airports to facilitate seamless travel.

Other achievements are: the establishment of a national database for joint reporting on Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) and Trafficking in Persons (TIP) cases, as well as the launch of the MoNIS Project in collaboration with China to build capacity for e-Border Management.

The NIS also successfully promoted and advanced over 14,000 personnel within the year. Additionally, Nigeria achieved certification from IATA for API/PNR operationalisation and from ICAO for PKD/PKI compliance, marking significant strides in immigration standards and security.

The NIS said it engaged stakeholders to improve service delivery, procured operational vehicles for border security, and conducted specialised training programs, including document fraud detection and Chinese language skills.

The awards night celebrated outstanding NIS officers who demonstrated diligence and commitment throughout the year.

Nandap emphasised that the achievements were made possible by the efforts of all personnel, from frontline border officers to administrative staff.

“Our successes today are incomplete without the input of every officer, from the remotest Divisional Office to those under the scorching sun at the borders. You have all worked assiduously, and we are proud of you,” he said.

The comptroller-general expressed gratitude to Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, for his visionary leadership and unwavering support for the NIS.

She also commended sister security agencies, service providers, and development partners for their collaboration.

Nandap called for a minute of silence to honor NIS personnel who lost their lives in 2024, acknowledging their sacrifice in the line of duty.

While congratulating awardees and all personnel for their hard work, Nandap urged officers to maintain the momentum in 2025.

