We believe in transformative power of education for nation building – NSIA Insurance CEO

L-R: Steve Uma, head of Information Services and Technology; Abideen Musa, executive director, Technical), Bukola Oloniyo, head of Life Business Operations; Udo Okeke, head of Internal Audit; Adetutu Arusiuka, head of Business Development; Thomas Yebouet, chief operating officer; Folayemi Balogun, head of Human Capital Management; Moruf Apampa , managing director and CEO, NSIA Insurance Limited; Oyedele B.N, school principal, Government College, Victoria Island, Lagos, Vice Principals, Teachers and Students during a CSR donation event at Government Senior College, VI, Lagos held recently

Moruf Apampa, managing director/CEO, NSIA Insurance Limited has emphasised the transformative power of education in nation building, and the importance of equipping the younger generation for future leadership.

Apampa made the remark when NSIA Insurance donated chairs, tables, and back-to-school items to Government College, Victoria Island, Lagos one of its adopted schools in line with her Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

“We believe in the transformative power of education to build a nation and equip individuals with the necessary skills to solve the challenges of today and create opportunities for tomorrow. This is why NSIA Insurance Limited has made it a mission to find schools, like this, that we can adopt and support in any way we can.”

Apampa, continuing pledged its commitment to the CSR causes, stating that “this as a part of our pledge to empower the next generation of leaders, and contribute to the advancement of education in Nigeria.”

He also stated that NSIA Insurance plans to adopt more school to support in any way needed, just like it has done with this government college.

The school’s principal, Oyedele, while delivering her speech read an official letter from the school’s management, the students and their parents, which stated thus; “We are deeply thankful for your kindness, compassion, and commitment to improving the learning environment of our students. Your donation has brought joy and excitement to our school community. These chairs and desks will not only provide our students with a comfortable and conducive learning environment but also inspire them to reach their full potential.”

“Your donation will have a lasting impact on our school and our students. We pledge to make good use of these resources and to continue striving for excellence in education.”

The NSIA MD also encouraged the students to focus on their education, see obstacles as opportunities, keep dreaming and believe in their potential. He also stated that the company promises to keep up its support and celebrate their achievements.

NSIA Insurance Limited (Nigeria), a leading composite insurance company, is part of NSIA Participations, which is currently present in 12 African countries namely; Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo.

