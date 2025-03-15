The Kano State Government, says it has instructed its lawyers to closely study the outcome for the determination of the next line of action in accordance with our extant laws.

Haruna Dederi, commissioner of justice and Attorney-General of Kano State, stated this while briefing journalists, Saturday, in response to Court of Appeal ruling delivered in Abuja

The text of briefing reads:

“It has become necessary to once again address you and the general public in respect of matters arising from the recent Court of Appeal ruling relating to the Kano Emirship tussle.

“This has become necessary in order to correct the gross misrepresentations and speculative reports emanating from some quarters apparently intended to create disharmony amongst the citizens in Kano.

“It will be recalled that on the 10th of January, 2025, the Court of Appeal had delivered Judgment which upheld the repeal of the Kano Emirate Council Law, 2019 and also set aside the ruling of the Federal High Court, Kano, which nullified the steps taken by the Kano State Government under the Kano Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024..

“Being dissatisfied with this judgment of the Court of Appeal. Aminu Babba Dan’agundi filed an Appeal against the said decision at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, also in the normal course of judicial process, Aminu Babba Dan’agundi then filed an application for the stay of the execution of the Judgment of the court of Appeal.

“The respected Panel of Justices heard and granted the application for stay pending the hearing and determination of the subsisting Appeal before the Supreme Courtand, this is normal and usual routine application for the maintenance of status quo pending the determination of substantive appeal.

“It is however, worrisome seeing the various captions and headlines deliberately intended to mislead the general public by misrepresentating the facts.

“We hereby use this medium to call upon those involved in these negative and destructive misrepresentations to desist from interfering in judicial processes. The judiciary as a sacred institution must be jeleously respected and guarded for the preservation of peace and orderliness of society.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the court of Appeal that entertained the application of Alh. Aminu Babba Dan’agundi did not set aside the judgment the same court delivered on the 10th of January, 2025. That judgment is still valid and subsisting, until the determination of the appeal before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Once again, we call on the general public to resist any provocation and continue to be law abiding. The Kano State Government has already instructed its lawyers to closely study the outcome for the determination of the next line of action in accordance with our extant laws.

“We thank the entire people of the State for their understanding and constant prayers for the State and the nation in general”, the statement reads.

