‘We are ready to open Nigeria for more business investments’ – Doris Uzoka

Doris Uzoka-Anite, the newly sworn in Minister of Industry, Trade and investment, has vowed to boost Nigeria’s economy through aggressive industrialisation and robust investment.

She spoke after the swearing of ministers by president Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Monday.

“It’s time to set Nigeria on the path of greatness through industrialisation and investment,” Uzoka-Anite said.

After her swearing in the minister visited the ministry complex where she was welcomed by the Permanent Secretary, Directors and management of staff.

Read also: Tinubu sacks NIMC DG, appoints Bisoye Coker-Odusote, acting DG

While addressing the people that welcomed her, she disclosed her readiness to hit the ground running by solidifying on policies that will attract more investment and investors to Nigeria.

According to her, she is consolidating on the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in improving the economy by creating more investment and jobs for Nigerians.

She also harped on the readiness to rebrand Nigeria to the outside world to pull and attract more foreign direct investment and also make the country an investment hub for prospective investors, fostering the ease of doing business across the country.

She thanked President Tinubu and Governor of Imo state; Governor Hope Uzodinma who believed in her capacity and her ability to replicate her magic wand in her private practice as a seasoned banker and finance consultant also as a former Commissioner for Finance and Co-ordinating Economy in Imo state.

“I want to thank the President for believing in me and entrusting me with this huge responsibility. I plan to work with all critical stakeholders to ensure Nigeria attains an enviable height as a destination for investment opportunities.

The task ahead is quite enormous and I am aware of it but I am here to work with with everyone and give a listening ear. We shall ensure the birth of more Small Midsize Enterprise SMEs into prominence and develop more business to reduce poverty and create employment and more entrepreneurs,” she said.