We are not responsible for power outage in Akwa Ibom – Accugas

Accugas Limited, a subsidiary of Savannah Energy, has denied responsibility over the current power outage in Akwa Ibom State in which residents have been thrown into darkness for days.

Ibom Power Company (IPC), a power generating company owned by Akwa Ibom State, had attributed the prolonged power outages to the unavailability of gas being supplied by Savannah Energy, accusing it of sabotaging its efforts by cutting gas supply to Ibom Power.

“Regrettably, our gas supplier, Savannah recently sabotaged the laudable efforts of Ibom Power by cutting off gas supply to Ibom Power plant.

“This loss of gas supply coincided with a reported fault on the 132 KV Itu-Aba transmission line which transports power from the national grid in and out of the state, hence the state-wide outage,” Meyen Etukudoh, Ibom Power Company Managing Director, said in a statement.

He also said that Savannah Energy had remained adamant claiming underpayment from Ibom Power Company

But in a statement signed by Okwudili Onyia, the company’s communication manager and made available to the media, Accugas blamed the power cut to the fault line in the 132 KV Aba-Itu transmission power line saying that it has prevented power from being transmitted from the national grid into Akwa Ibom State.

“Accugas Limited, a subsidiary of Savannah Energy, wishes to strongly deny the misinformation concerning its alleged involvement in the current power outage in Akwa Ibom State.

“The power cut in Akwa Ibom State is entirely due to the reported fault in the 132-KV Aba-Itu transmission line, which, unfortunately, is preventing power being transmitted from the National Grid into the State.

“It is imperative that the restoration of the Aba-Itu line is completed as soon as possible.

Ibom Power Company is one of 23 thermal power generation companies which channel power to the National Grid, which in turn disseminates all accumulated power to each State of the Federation through the electricity distribution companies.

“Indeed, Accugas supplies gas to enable 20% of Nigeria’s thermal generation capacity and, as such, is a critical enabler of the Nigerian economy.”

It noted that within Akwa Ibom State, Accugas has been the sole supplier of gas to IPC since 2014 adding that together with other Savannah subsidiaries, it has invested “over US$1.5 billion in gas development within the state.”

“Furthermore, Savannah has recently invested US$45 million in a gas compression project at Accugas’ Uquo central processing facility at Esit Eket. Accugas’ commitments also extend to several social investment projects in the state.

“All the foregoing investments and projects, including other imminent investments Accugas intends to make in the State, demonstrate the Company’s long-term commitment to Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria.

“Accugas will continue to partner with, and support, the government of Akwa Ibom State towards achieving the government’s agenda for economic development and prosperity of the state.”

Following the power cut which has lasted more than four days, the state government announced the sack of Ibom Power Managing Director, Meyen Etukudoh with “immediate effect.”

Share