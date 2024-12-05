We are investigating Air Peace, any report otherwise false – FCCPC

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it is indeed investigating Air Peace, categorically denying reports claiming otherwise.

A report circulated on Wednesday claiming that the Commission is not investigating Air Peace over allegations of exploitative ticket pricing. But the FCCPC has labeled the reports false and sponsored. It advised the public to disregard the news entirely.

“The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) categorically refutes a story entitled “FG not investigating Air Peace – FCCPC” making the rounds on some media platforms, particularly online, which has been falsely attributed to the Commission. The referenced story, which seems syndicated and sponsored, did not emanate from the FCCPC, and we advise the public to disregard it in its entirety,” the commission said Thursday in a statement signed by Ondaje Ijagwu, its director of corporate affairs.

Ijagwu reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to the inquiry into Air Peace and other entities in the aviation sector.

The investigation, which began on December 3, 2024, is part of broader inquiries into consumer complaints across the banking, telecommunications, and aviation industries, as highlighted in an official FCCPC release dated December 1, 2024.

According to the FCCPC, the focus of the inquiry into Air Peace includes allegations of exploitative pricing, particularly significant fare increases for advance bookings on certain domestic routes.

The investigation aims to address poor service delivery, unfair practices, and potential consumer rights violations under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) of 2018.

Read also: FG investigates Air Peace, GT bank, MTN over exploratitive pricing

“The inquiries are structured engagements to ensure regulatory compliance, enhance transparency, and protect consumer interests,” the FCCPC stated.

The Commission emphasized that it is currently reviewing information and responses from Air Peace and other entities under investigation. It assured the public that appropriate actions would be taken if any violations are identified.

“The FCCPC reaffirms that the inquiry into Air Peace commenced as scheduled on December 3, 2024, and remains ongoing. The Commission is reviewing information and responses being provided by Air Peace and other entities under inquiry. Appropriate determinations will be made, and necessary actions taken to address any identified violations.

“We urge the public to rely solely on verified communications from the FCCPC,” Ijagwu said in the statement.

Share