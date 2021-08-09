We are determined to promote safety and development in Kogi – Nwazue

The newly posted Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Arungwa Nwazue has said that the command was prepared and determined to promote safety and development in the state.

Nwazue made the pledge during the handover ceremony in the state capital, Lokoja.

The Police commissioner, who was taking over from Ede Ayuba, said that his administration would checkmate the activities of bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers.

He also said that he would heavily rely on intelligence gathering to enhance the police operations, adding that frequent raids aimed at dislodging criminals from their safe haven would be constantly mounted.

“However, we are aware that these vices pose economic threats as well as social and political threats. In the absence of security within our polity it will distort the benefits and dividend of democracy which will be anti-development with every sense of responsibility,” he said.

“I therefore, call on all citizens of Kogi State, especially the youth to cooperate with the police, as well as our traditional rulers, local government chairmen, hotel owners, the press, most importantly, the heads of security agencies in the state for effective synergy in the fight against criminality,” he further said.

According to him, “We are fully aware of the current security challenges as they impact on our dear state negatively. We align our interest with that of the state government to banish all manners of criminality by raising the bars.

“My tour in the state as the Commissioner of Police is to deepen the other efforts made by His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, executive governor of Kogi State who has put in place robust security architecture.

“I am totally committed to sustaining the achievements made by my predecessor, AIG Ede Ayuba in ensuring adequate security of life and property in the state.

“We assure all citizens that we are prepared and determined to promote a safe Kogi that will encourage and promote safety and development.”

Earlier, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba had said in his remarks that no one can succeed in policing as an individual, but that policing has to be a collective venture.

Ayuba noted that this is planting and harvesting season when clashes abound in the state. He however, said that with the effort his administration has put in place, the terrain would be manageable for his successor.

Ayuba assumed office as CP of Kogi State on December 31, 2019.

He has been elevated to Assistant Inspector-General of Police to oversee Kogi and Kwara states.