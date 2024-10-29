We are building on achievements of our founding fathers – Obaseki

…Inducts Aigbogun, Obaigbena, Momoh, Iredia, others into Observer Newspaper Hall of Fame

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has said that the remodeling of the Nigerian Observer Newspaper was the strong determination of his administration to build on the legacy of its founding fathers.

He disclosed this during the commissioning of the remodelled Nigerian Observer Newspaper in Benin.

Obaseki said that Observer Newspaper has been a stable where notable media owners of today began their trade and they are still very much relevant in the country.

Obaseki said that his administration has been able to turn the fortune of the establishment around with the installation of the state-of-the-art printing facilities, adding that his aim is to make it a formidable media hub among the comity of states in the country.

He said that as it stands, his administration has put everything in place and which he believes will keep it afloat.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, while speaking on the ‘Chronicle of the Nigerian Observer as of today,’ said the Nigerian Observer newspaper was birthed on May 29, 1968, with copies of the newspaper appearing on newsstands across Nigeria.

He also said that going down memory lane, they can say the Nigerian Observer, one of the legacy projects of the late Brigadier General, Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, Military Governor of Midwest State and Bendel State, is a response to the genuine demands of a people who increasingly began to feel that they need some outlet for the articulation of their own ideals with emphasis to inform, educate and entertain.

Nehikhare said that the Nigerian Observer was then a training ground for most successful journalists in the country who later moved to other national newspapers and magazines, and today, media owners.

He further said that the Nigerian Observer produced many successful journalism veterans and in the late 60s, 70s and 80s, a copy of the Nigerian Observer was a hot cake on the newsstands and most individuals and institutions made it a must on their reading desk every morning

He went further also to say that the sudden drop of the Nigerian Observer in recent years left much to be desired apparently due to dwindling funding and that this gave much concern to well-meaning citizens of Edo State and other admirers of the once popular and widely read newspaper.

He added that these and other reasons drew the attention of Governor Godwin Obaseki to this essential service sector of the communication industry in Edo State.

According to him “The state government then embarked on the overhaul of the newspaper and publishing outfit to ensure that it takes back its pride of place in the society.

“With the elaborate plans put in place by the government, which include acquisition of state-of-the-art printing press and working environment conducive for staff, the company hopes to generate money for the state government through advert placement, commercial printing and any other media related businesses,” Nehikhare said.

The Commissioner maintained that for the media outfit which started 55 years to appreciate those who have contributed to its successes, decided to induct veteran journalists and media luminaries, including former staff of the Nigerian Observer into The Nigerian Observer Hall of Fame.

He said that they include Founder of BusinessDay Newspapers, Frank Aigbogun; former Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Tony Iredia; Founder of Channels Television, Tony Momoh; Founder of Thisday Newspapers and Arise Television and former staff of Nigerian Observer, Nduka Obaigbena; veteran broadcaster, Sunny Irabor; Founder, Tell Magazine, Nosa Igiebor and pioneer General Manager of Midwest Newspapers Limìted, Publishers of the Nigerian Observer, Ebenezer Williams and Abiodun Aloba.

