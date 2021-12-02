Wayas, ex-Senate president, dies in London

Joseph Wayas, a former Senate president, has been reported to have died after a protracted illness at the age of 80.

Wayas’ death came barely 19 days after Cross Rivers State Governor, Ben Ayade visited him in the hospital.

He was said to have died at a private hospital in London, United Kingdom (UK), where he had been receiving treatment since last year after the state government took interest in the treatment of the elder statesman.

Before his death on Thursday, Wayas served as Nigeria’s third Senate President during the country’s Second Republic and was in office between 1979 and 1983.

Ayade announced the death of the former Senate president at the Government House in Calabar, the state capital. He also commiserated with the family of the deceased former lawmaker.