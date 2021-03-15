Watt Renewable’s celebrates International Women’s Day, unveil fresh ideas for 2021

Women in clean energy firm Watts Renewable’s are celebrating International Women’s Day and also reaffirming its vow to breathing fresh ideas and changing the narrative in Nigeria’s renewables energy sector, despite working in a zone that once looked like an exclusive preserve of men.

From running successful projects to creating social media strategy, Women in Watt Renewables are embracing opportunities and stepping up to be counted with the aim of deepening energy access for the disadvantaged.

Sherisse Alexander, chief investment officer at Watt Renewable’s said diversifying client portfolios, creating more brand awareness and building more project pipelines among others are some of the goals she planned to achieve before the end of 2021.

“I hope we can connect with more clients in the telecommunication space, expand our network in the financial and banking sector, thereafter, break more grounds in terms of partnering with real estate developers towards building sustainable communities,” Alexander said.

The experienced fund manager with over eighteen years work experience in the financial services industry also aims to build more brand awareness by telling more stories about the communities the company works with to both its local, national and international audience.

“I would like to continue to build pipelines and be more committed to fund raising by finding investment partners which include lenders and private equity clients that will help Watt build that portfolio that will allow us to diversify and do great work both nationally and internationally,” Alexander said.

According to the United Nations, the International Women’s Day theme for 2021 is #ChooseToChallenge, which highlights the importance of challenging biases and misconceptions in the interest of creating a more inclusive and gender-equal world.

The UN also issued a 2021 theme: “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-10 world.” The UN’s 2021 theme celebrates efforts from girls and women in creating a more equal future and COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

“Watt Renewable’s have 60 sites under our management, however, 49 of those sites were all constructed during the pandemic which reflects the level of hard work involved in making sure every worker is healthy and safe while also supporting them along the way,” Parveen Sandi, Independent Board Member at Watt Renewable’s said.

For Azeezat Abatan, working with the account receivable department in Watt Renewable energy setting up meetings with clients during a major pandemic among others are some of the major challenges she faced while working.

“Despite these challenges, I am finding more innovative and creative ways to do my job which makes my work flexible and easy to accomplish,” Abatan said.

While this is not an exhaustive list, the success of these Watt’s women highlights how they are reshaping the off-grid energy landscape in Nigeria.

Yet, they have had to contend with challenges including raising financing, dealing with poor government regulation, and meeting the demands of an exacting market. They also say it is an ongoing struggle to find talent including fellow women who can keep the business alive as well as meeting the expectation to manufacture solar power components locally.

“My job is highly impactful because it requires me to create more awareness about the company for people that don’t know about it through various innovative ways either on social media or offline which is expected to attract investments for the firm,” Kofoworade Oseteku, a social media strategist at Watt Renewable’s said.

Recall, the 2020 theme of International Women’s Day was #EachforEqual; 2019 was #BalanceforBetter; 2018 was #PressforProgress; 2017 was #BeBoldforChange while 2016 was #PledgeforParity.