Asisat Oshoala scored a brace and dedicated one of her goals to the late Mohbad in Barcelona’s 6-1 demolition of Granada on Saturday.

The Super Falcons star had to watch the goals happen all around her all game, but she finally got on the scoresheet in the 80th minute with a close-range finish. After celebrating, she lifted her jersey to reveal a vest with Mohbad’s image printed on it.

Asisat Oshoala doubled her tally two minutes later, tapping in from a Mariona Caldentey cross. Granada grabbed a consolation goal late, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Barcelona from cruising to victory.

The win continued Barcelona’s dominant run in Liga F, where they have won all of their first seven games. Oshoala has now scored ten goals in all competitions for the club this season.

A preliminary report detailing the Lagos State Police Command’s theory regarding the cause of death of the deceased Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, was released on October 6. It was reported that, on September 12, 2023, at Mohbad’s residence, Fisayo Ogendengbe, an auxiliary nurse, admitted to administering singer injections of ceftriaxone (IV), paracetamol (IV), and tetanus toxoid.

The musician eventually passed away due to experiencing symptoms like nausea, goosebumps, and convulsions. Controversies have ensued concerning these injections given to Mohbad before his death. Ceftriaxone is one of them.

