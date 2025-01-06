Warri refinery operations will boost job, wealth creation in Delta

The achievement of nearly 80% completion of production capacity at the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) is one of the significant milestones in revamping both Federal and State industries in Nigeria, especially in Delta State.

Fred Oghenesivbe, Director General of Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications made the statement on Sunday during a television programme, saying the production of diesel, kerosene and petrol would significantly boost wealth creation and provide thousands of jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers across board.

He noted that the dogged and resilient infrastructural development and socio-economic remodelling efforts of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori are yielding monumental results through political bridge building and strategic partnership with Federal Government on economic development and wealth creation for the good people of Delta State, and Nigerians in general.

The DG described the rumoured foreseeable defection plan of Governor Oborevwori as laughable, unthinkable, mischievous and the handiwork of professional rumour mongers, assuring that the governor would continue to work round the clock and make friends across board to enhance sustainable growth in all sectors of the State economy.

He assured Deltans that the smooth implementation of the MORE Agenda would continue to attract inflow of local and foreign investments to the State, as well as robust partnership with President Tinubu and the Federal Government, in line with the strategic economic growth policies and programmes encapsulated in Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, currently under full scale implementation across the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

He advised those advocating for payment of certain monthly stipends to youths and unemployed young graduates by the management of Warri Refinery, to have a rethink and stop such unprogressive antics, noting that there is no Country in the World where refineries pay unemployed young graduates and secondary school leavers monthly stipends, but instead provide jobs through multifaceted vacant positions.

He assured that the resumption of incremental production of petrol, diesel and kerosene at the Warri Refinery would certainly create jobs and wealth for eligible and qualified young school leavers and graduates, urging Deltan youths to rejoice and support Governor Oborevwori based on substantial economic turnaround he had achieved for Delta State since he was sworn in May 29, 2023.

