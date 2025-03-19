Life seems to go on in Port Harcourt and most other parts of Rivers State all of Wednesday, March 19, 2025, a day after the declaration of ‘State of Emergency’ and suspension of the governor, deputy, and lawmakers.

Most organisations and prominent persons tried all of Tiesday night to know how the next day would go. Some wanted to postpone appointments and meetings but finally picked up courage to go on.

By morning, schools were open, and offices were open, too. A check round the city showed that all schools were open and learning was going on.

At the state secretariat, offices remained open but workers stood in groups discussing the State of Emergency. Shock seemed written all over their faces. Sympathies were shared between the Nyesom Wike and Sim Fubara camps but heavily weighted in favour of one.

At the Mile One and Mile Three markets, traders and buyers kept the markets busy, just as buses, tricycles, and taxies plied their trade.

Rumour is however rife of a ‘curfew’ from 6am to 6pm from Wednesday, but no monger could say who ordered the ‘curfew’ when the suspended governor had relinquished power and the administrator has not resumed.

Knowledgeable persons however explained that the new chief executive must first resume and do a broadcast to say what happens next. He is expected to dissolve the state executive council, take a decision on the local councils, and give orders on what he wants and what he does not want to happen.

For now, Rivers State seems on standstill as the state waits for the new chief executive.

Meanwhile, rejection and condemnation of the removal of the governor have continued but those in support are keeping low profile.

