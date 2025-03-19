… Says it amounts to suspending democracy in Rivers State

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, onetime governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Transportation, has described the removal of an elected governor as not only brazen but unilaterally reckless.

Amaechi was reacting to the declaration of state of emergency in his state, Rivers, and suspension of Gov Sim Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Ordu, and the members of the House of Assembly made up of 27 lawmakers loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike who attempted to impeach Gov Fubara, and four lawmakers loyal to the governor who insisted they are the authentic ones.

Amaechi, who has been in running feud with Wike for over a decade said with this singular move, President Bola Ahmed President has technically suspended and truncated democracy in Rivers State. “This clearly violates our Constitution, the same Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that Mr. President swore to uphold.”

Amaechi said Section 188 of the Nigeria Constitution clearly stipulates how a State Governor can be removed from office. “And it does not include a fiat declaration, decree or promulgation by Mr. President. Therefore, he cannot appropriate such powers to himself.

“A democratically elected State Governor cannot be removed from office by a proclamation of Mr. President. The suspension of two key democratically elected arms of Government in Rivers State by Mr. President evidently violates our Constitution, even within the scope and interpretation of Section 305 that the President cited in his broadcast.

“The unlawful suspension of elected democratic institutions in my dear Rivers State points to a brazen attempt at power grab in the State by forces and persons who do not have such Constitutional powers. The unfolding events in Rivers State in the past months, points to a clear orchestrated plot by some persons to unconstitutionally perpetrate and impose themselves on the people.”

At this inauspicious moment in our nation’s trajectory, the former chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) said all people of goodwill and conscience should rise to oppose this audacious violation of the Constitution and rape of the nation’s democracy. “Mr President must be made to know and understand in unmistakable terms that this illegality cannot stand.

“Politicians across divides should speak up; rise to halt our nation’s descent into totalitarianism. State Governors and Legislators should speak up now. I urge the National Assembly to reject this illegality.”

As a former State governor and chairman of NGF, “I am not unaware of the role elected governors in the country can play to halt this descent and reverse what he called the unlawful actions of Mr. President. “I commend the Governors that have spoken against the unlawful suspension. The suspension is a very dangerous affront on Nigeria’s Constitution and democracy.”

