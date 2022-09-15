WAEC blames exam malpractices for mass seizure of 2022 WASSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has stated that mass examination malpractice was the reason for the mass seizure of results of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Patrick Areghan, the head at the national office of WAEC revealed this on Thursday, September 15, while discrediting the media reports that the apex examination umpire deliberately withheld the results of candidates that participated in the examination.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports in some quarters of how the council was deliberately withholding results of candidates of some states in the country. “This, I will say, is wicked, malicious, misleading, and a calculated attempt to drag the name of the council into the mud or disrepute. It is utter ignorance,” he said.

Areghan explained that WAEC’s findings revealed there were alleged malpractices in some schools across the country. He maintained that the body had to investigate this based on the rumours reaching it, hence the decision to ensure that those found guilty are rightly punished, while the innocent ones are justified after investigation.

He said that WAEC will at the end of its investigations ensure that the non-guilty candidates see their results.

Besides, Areghan disclosed that the WAEC got the wind that some stakeholders are working on filing a lawsuit against the examination council for their actions.

To this, he said it was totally not necessary stating that the council is still willing and ready to maintain its good relationship with stakeholders.

He reiterated the fact that WAEC will not bend its rules or standard for any stakeholder.

“We stand by our rules and regulations. We will always apply the same set of laws all over the country, no matter what it takes or who is involved.

“We will never apply different sets of laws for different states in the country, or give any preferential treatment to any candidate, school, or state for that matter,” he said.