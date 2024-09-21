Voting underway for new Edo governor

Voting has begun in various wards and polling units in today’s Edo governorship election.

The election in the state has drawn the attention of political enthusiasts and citizens eager to witness a fresh democratic dispensation, signalling the end of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s eight-year reign.

Officially, registration and voting begin at 8:30 am and end at 2:00 pm. However, should there be any delay or late commencement of voting, the time would be extended.

Voting has begun at Governor Godwin Obaseki’s polling unit located at Okemole 1/Emokpae Primary School, Unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo Local Government Area (LGA)

In Ward 1, unit 2, Egbere Primary School, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present as voting began.

Also, in Ward 1, unit 3, Egbele Primary School, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, voters adhered to the rules by searching for their names on the voters register before casting their votes.

In Agbodo Primary School, Polling Unit 22, Iwegie Oredo LGA, voters are exercising their franchise. Also, voting has begun at Unit 21 Ward 4 Emokpae Secondary School.

In Ward 2, unit 8, IVUE primary school, Uromi of the state, voters are being accredited by the INEC officials as voting starts.

Read also: EFCC arrests voter buyers in Edo election

Voting is also ongoing at Unit 063, Opens Space, by Power Line, Oredo LGA and Ward 2, unit 7, IVUE primary school, Uromi, amongst other polling units in the state.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has apprehended two political thugs in Edo as the state governorship election is held today.

According to the police, the two thugs were Edwin Obanor, 43-year-old and Audu Tajudeen, a 41-year-old PDP member from Ugbogbo quarters, Igara Akoko, Edo.

The police further said it acted on a tip-off that some individuals had been armed to cause mayhem during the election, thereby its operatives swooped into action and apprehended Obanor, a leader of an armed group, at Oredo Ward 4 at about 9pm and Audu Tajudeen at Igara Akoko, Edo, on the eve of the election.

“Upon searching the bags in their possession, three cut-to-size locally fabricated pistols were discovered on Obanor, while one locally made gun was recovered from Tajudeen.

“These arrests are a testament to the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring a peaceful electoral process,” Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, said on Saturday.

Adejobi added that the suspects are currently in custody and will face the full weight of the law.