Votes count, says Peterside as Gov Oyetola faces defeat

As the people of Osun State await the final results from Saturday’s governorship election in which opposition candidate Ademola Adeleke is maintaining a huge lead, activist and former banker Atedo Peterside says the outcome is proof that peoples vote count.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the founder of ANAP Foundation congratulated the people of Osun for demonstrating that votes of Nigerians count.

According to him, “congratulations to the good people of Osun State. Who said votes do not count? At the end of the day less than 30,000 votes made the difference.”

With results from 22 of the 30 local government areas officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Saturday governorship election, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, is leading his closest rival and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Gboyega Oyetola, with a margin of 31,749.

So far, Adeleke has secured a total of 295,023 votes against Oyetola’s 263,274 votes.

One newspaper reports results of all 30 Local Government areas of Osun state with incumbent Gov Oyetola of the APC polling 375,027 votes while Adeleke of the PDP received 403,371 votes.

While the result of Oyetola’s Boripe Local Government Area where he recorded landslide victory has been added, that of Adeleke’s Ede North Local Government Area is yet to be officially announced.

The 22 local government areas announced so far are Boluwaduro, Ilesa East, Ila, Boripe, Odo-Otin, Ilesa West, Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North, Osogbo, and Aiyedire.

Other local government areas are Atakunmosa West, Ifelodun, Ife Central, Irepodun, Oriade, Ayedade, Ola-Oluwa, Iwo, Ede South and Isokan.

The local government areas cut across the three senatorial districts of the state.

While Adeleke has won in 14 local government areas so far, the incumbent governor has only won in eight local government areas.

The INEC officials formally commenced the announcement of the results from each of the 30 local government areas at about 2a.m on Sunday.