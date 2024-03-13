Vivian Ogbunude, global head, Woodhall Capital International foundation: We are committed to impacting the lives of the next generation of CEOs, leaders and business moguls

The Woodhall Capital Foundation is dedicated to addressing significant inequalities, particularly at the grassroots level. Our goal is to extend support, instil hope, invest in, rehabilitate, educate, and empower individuals, fostering both individual and community transformation. Our commitment is reflected in the provision of grants across three key areas: feeding, education, and empowerment. Serving as a beacon of opportunity and a voice for those affected by economic conditions, family backgrounds, and life circumstances, the Woodhall Capital International Foundation aims to make a positive impact on those in need.

Can you share some of the success stories from the Foundation?

The foundation so far has been able to work with so many communities and organizations. Some notable experiences have been with the Makoko community, specifically a school we worked closely with. We carried out several feeding outreach and continued visits opened our eyes to all the areas that needed support and so we commenced the building of a borehole, the payment of teachers’ salaries, school renovation and educational resources we donated to them. A success has also been the growth of our scholarship beneficiaries list over the years and the work we have ongoing with Nanti Community Nursery and Primary School. We have focused on recruiting subject teachers as they were understaffed and the opening of a computer laboratory. We have very big plans for the foundation and we hope to increase our projects on a national scale.

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress, how is the Foundation promoting this in the society?

In celebration of International Women’s Day, we are launching a campaign aligned with this year’s theme of investing in women. The spotlight of this campaign will be on Mrs. Vivian Ogbunude, the Global Head of the Woodhall Capital Foundation, as she emphasizes the significance of investing in women. Our primary objective this year is to mentor and empower women across diverse industries, encouraging them to strive for excellence and realize their limitless potential. Through our mentorship and scholarship initiatives, we are committed to conveying this empowering message.

Do you think social media has been a negative influence to society especially on the female gender?

I believe social media is such a powerful tool in so many ways. It has had an impact on raising awareness of socio-political issues and has also been a platform where voices have been amplified. However, it has also come with a lot of negatives for the girl child. The emergence of online grooming, harassment and sexual exploitation has been heavily rampant. Social media has been very pivotal in its emergence with the over-sexualization of women which unfortunately perpetuates such harmful stereotypes. As much as it has had a positive impact on society it has been very damaging and negative when it comes to the rate of sexual abuse. I think the onus is on social media platforms to take proactive measures to combat online abuse, provide support resources for victims, and promote positive and respectful interactions online. All this can be done through, education and awareness campaigns that can help empower individuals to recognize and report harmful behaviour online.

What is your view on “Positive Discrimination Initiatives”?

Ultimately, I believe it’s a form of affirmative action that is geared towards elevating underrepresented groups in society, and so when we are talking about investing in women, is there a platform whereby these investments can be utilized in business and in real-world opportunities? That is where I believe Positive discrimination initiatives come in, creating more or less a level playing field and reducing the disparity between men and women when it comes to receiving opportunities. However, as with all other initiatives there are questions surrounding whether or not positive discrimination is fair, you know does it undermine the principle of merit and equal treatment? I believe it can be extremely positive for women but most definitely it would be down to certain measures such as Implementation& transparency that have been put in place with these initiatives.

Can you share some of the programmes of Woodhall Foundation for year 2024?

On the international front our commitment to feeding through Trussell Trust, an organization in the UK which we have partnered with to tackle hunger amidst the cost-of-living crisis. We fund their food bank through quarterly donations and organize outreach where we can volunteer by packing emergency food packs and attending their fundraising initiatives. This year we have plans such as working with them for World Food Day and collaborating with them during their winter fundraiser. We have some other initiatives in the works that we are very excited about this year. This year we are having a rendition of our business executive programme, however tailored to young men and women starting out their careers and life journeys. It’s a forum that we are very excited about and hope makes an impact in the lives of the next generation of CEOs, Leaders and Business moguls. We also have our ongoing feeding outreach with the Candlelight foundation which occurs once a month.

What advice do you have for the girl child and women in general as we celebrate IWD 2024?

As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, my advice for the girl child and women in general is to continue to believe in themselves and go after what they believe God has put in their hearts. To be ambitious in their thinking and strive for excellence but most importantly, grow and nurture their network. There is so much that can be accomplished by knowing the right people. In turn, this network you’ve built along the way will turn into a very powerful support system. Don’t underestimate the power of relationships and support. Lastly, It is essential to believe in your abilities, pursue education and career opportunities, and never let anyone diminish your worth. Embrace your uniqueness, celebrate your achievements, and remember that your voice matters. Together, we can break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create a more inclusive and equal world for all women and girls.