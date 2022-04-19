Vitafoam offers customers 80% discount at Easter fiesta

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has delighted its customers with 80 percent discount on its products during the Company’s Easter Fiesta 2022. In pursuit of its commitment to human wellbeing, Vitafoam’s corporate generous discount is expected to further endear the company’s products to its diverse customers, cement their confidence in it as a good corporate citizen and boost its earrings.

Tagged “Enjoy Vital Comfort with Vitafoam”, the largest foam manufacturing and distribution network in West Africa, held the event across its Comfort Centres in Lagos and its head office annex at Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja

Besides, at the Fiesta, customers and the general public were given the opportunity to walk into any of the selected Comfort centres in Lagos to have a one-on-one free consultation with an Orthopedic Sleep Consultant, Charles Uzodinma who educated Nigerians on practical ways to improve quality sleep, the right choice of mattress and pillows, general physical wellbeing and healthy living.

Vitafoam’s Products Group Manage, Moses Mogbolu explained that the Company would continue to ensure that Nigerians achieve quality sleep.

“Vitafoam as a true Nigerian brand is 100percent committed to ensuring Nigerians achieve quality sleep, good mental health and physical wellbeing to be productive in all their endeavours. Hence, Vitafoam is devoted to producing quality and innovative products that will support quality sleep to enable Nigerians to achieve a great night’s rest, for a better world.”

“In celebrating this year’s Easter, our focus is to delight our customers and encourage Nigerians to maintain healthy living –hence our partnership with an Orthopedic Sleep Consultant and Trauma Surgeon to educate Nigerians. At our Comfort Centres, while adults were having free consultation with the Orthopedic Sleep Consultant, children were having free face painting as part of the Easter Fiesta. Also, customers were given the opportunity of up to 80percent discount on selected products at the Vitafoam Head Office Annex to mark the Vitafoam Easter Fiesta 2022. Vitafoam is truly the fine art of living,” said Mogbolu.

Uzodinma highlighted the essence of quality sleep for sound mind and optimal performance. He urged Nigerians to take advantage of Vitafoam’s quality products to achieve sound sleep.

“We need quality sleep for sound mind and optimum productivity as various factors affect the quality of our sleep. The factors internal to our body include safe exercises, healthy feeding, adequate water intake, optimum blood volume, normal blood sugar level, low alcohol intake, no smoking, avoidance of drug abuse, and so on. Other factors outside the body include sleeping mattress and pillows, sleeping room condition, timing and duration of sleep, and so on.

“Vitafoam has made it possible, as a trailblazer in the foam manufacturing business for me, an Orthopedic Sleep Consultant and Trauma Surgeon to be available to take clients through these factors affecting quality sleep, especially the choice of right mattresses and pillows fit for individual’s weight, height and shape.”

“The appropriate mattresses and pillows ensure that they hug the body curves; maintaining the natural curves and normal straight alignments of neck and back bone; provide support in the neck, back, pelvis, hip and knee joints; and finally relieve pressures and provide comfort. He calls on Nigerians to make deliberate and conscious effort by utilizing the rare opportunity created by Vitafoam to have a free consultation with the sleep expert in choosing the right mattresses and pillows fit for everyone. This truly shows that Vitafoam is indeed a caring brand who is fully interested in the general wellbeing and healthy living of Nigerians,” Uzodinma said.