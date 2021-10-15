Visually impaired persons seek bill to stop discrimination

The Nigeria Association of the Blind on Friday urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to send a bill to the Edo State House of Assembly that will eliminate discrimination of persons living with visual impairment and cater for their needs.

They also called on the state government and corperate organisations to offer financial aids to members in higher institutions of learning as well as create employment opportunities to help them meet their needs.

Lucky Imafidon, Edo State chairman of the association, made the call at a rally walk to observe the October 15, White Cane Safety day in Benin City.

“If it is passed into law, there will be a commission that will take care of our needs and preach against discrimination. When that commission is established, we want it to be under the control of a physically challenged individual,” Imafidon said.

The chairman, who lauded the Obaseki-led administration for his benevolent disposition to the blind, solicited the governor’s assistance in establishing a rehabilitation centre in the state to train members who cannot afford formal education and to cut costs of transportation of going to other states for training.

“The present administration has been one of the best for the people living with visual disabilities. It is in this administration that students of institutions of higher learning were given bursary awards. It is also in this administration that the blinds were given employments.

“We want the governor to do more, especially in the area of employment because many of our people who have qualifications do not have job,” he said

He added that the white cane safety day is set aside to sensitise the general public about the right of the blind to use the roads, right to quality education and healthcare.