Visa relief boosts Nigerians’ travel plans to South Africa

Following the announcement by Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African President that South Africa has relaxed visa rules for Nigeria, many Nigerians may decide to pick South Africa as their next travel destination.

For many looking to travel to South Africa, here is a step-by-step guide for applying for a South African visa.

Nigerian passport holders require a visitor visa to enter South Africa. Applicants are advised to always apply for their South African visitor visas at least four weeks before they travel to allow for ample processing time. Applicants are always advised to check their eligibility before beginning the application process.

There are two major types of South African visas. They include the visitor visa and long-stay visitor visa types of visas.

The visitors’ visa is primarily used for visiting family or vacationing for a short period. It is valid for temporary stays of up to 90 days. The Long Stay Visitor Visa is best suited for foreign nationals to stay in South Africa for a period between 3 months and 3 years.

Processing time can take a minimum of six working days. The time may vary as each application has to undergo an individual assessment.

Booking appointment

In booking an appointment, each application centre accepts a set amount of application entries per day. It is advised to get to the application centre as early as 7 am to hand in your application in good time and avoid long queues.

To be sure applicants get everything they need, they need to check the South African visa requirement checklist which is on the South African embassy website.

Where to apply

Applicants can apply for a South African visa at VFS Global in Lagos, Abuja or Port Harcourt. All applicants must submit their applications in person at the application centres.

Visa Requirements

The South African Embassy will require the following documents for a visitor visa:

Documents required to apply for a visa

A passport or travel document valid for no less than 30 days after the expiry of the intended visit, the passport must have at least two unused pages for entry/departure endorsements, a completed Form BI-84 (application for a visa), payment of the prescribed fee, a yellow-fever vaccination certificate (if required), statement and/or documentation confirming the purpose and duration of visit, two colour passport photographs and a return or onward ticket if applicants are travelling by air.

If applicants have children (minors) travelling with them or joining in South Africa, they will need to provide additional documents which include proof of guardianship or custody or consent from the guardian in the case of an unaccompanied minor, proof of financial means to pay for their living expenses while in South Africa in the form of: bank statements, salary advances, undertakings by the host(s) in South Africa, bursary, medical cover or cash available (including credit cards and travellers’ cheques)

Requirements for entering South Africa

Applicants will need the following if they wish to visit South Africa:

A valid and acceptable passport or travel document for your intended stay, at least one blank page in the passport for endorsements, a valid visa, if required, sufficient funds to pay for applicants’ day-to-day expenses during your stay, a return or onward ticket, yellow fever certificates if applicants’ journey starts or entails passing through the yellow fever belt of Africa or South America.

Collection

Applicants can collect their visas at the respective VFS Global Centre. The visa application centre is open from Monday to Friday, except on public holidays and over weekends.

Applicants are to bring along the receipt that they received on the day they submitted the application. Applicants will be notified via SMS when their application has been sent to the South African Embassy on the submission day. Applicants can track their South African visa application online.

