Vinicius Jr signs new Real Madrid deal with €1 billion release clause

Brazil international Vinicius Jr has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid until 2027 with a release clause of €1 billion.

The 23-year-old Brazil international winger has registered 62 goals and 67 assists across 235 games for the La Liga side since he moved to Spain in 2018.

Real Madrid officially confirmed his new deal on Tuesday and it is reported that his €1 billion release clause will also be included in fresh contracts for his team-mates Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo.

Vinicius, whose contract was set to expire next year, joined for £38m as an 18-year-old from Flamengo in 2018.

“Hello Madrid fans, I am very happy to renew my contract. It is a dream for me,” Vinicius said in a video clip on Real’s social media.

Read also Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Bellingham’s brace bails Los Blancos

“I hope I can continue here for many years, scoring many goals and winning many titles. Thank you very much for the love. Hala Madrid!”

Vinicius finished sixth in the voting for the men’s Ballon d’Or, won by Argentina forward Lionel Messi and was awarded the Socrates Award for his work off the pitch.

Vinicius started a foundation that is building schools in poor areas and investing in education in Brazil.

During his time at Real, he has won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, two Club World Cups, the Copa Del Rey and the European Super Cup.