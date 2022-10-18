Village head, two others killed as gunmen invade Plateau community

Unspecified number of gunmen attacked Nyalun community of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday night unleashing mayhem on the community which resulted in the death of the village head and two residents while some were abducted and others sustained injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said that three people were killed in the incident but that the details of the incident were still sketchy while investigations into the attack on the village was ongoing.

Some residents in their narration of what transpired explained that gunmen invaded the community on motorcycles late Monday night shooting sporadically to scare residents and that with the ensuing pandemonium, many residents sustained injuries while the village head and two others were killed in the process.

The attackers invaded the village head’s residence where he was killed with five members of the family abducted by the gunmen while several motorcycles were also carted away by the invaders.