Very high heat stress to hit Kebbi, Adamawa, Jigawa, others

NiMet, the official source for all weather and climate news and events in Nigeria has warned that there would be a very high risk of heat stress for people in Kebbi, Adamawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Taraba, Kwara, Niger and FCT.

The body advised residents on some measures to cushion the effect of the heat wave via it’s official X page on Tuesday.

It said, “1.Drink lots of water.

2.As much as possible, find air-conditioned places to cool off.

3.Do not leave kids in a closed, parked vehicle.

4.For the outdoors, use a hat and sunshades.

5.Keep infants well-aerated and hydrated.

6.Wear light, breathable clothing to reduce the effect of high temperatures.

7.Reduce strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours (Stay indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm)

8. Public awareness campaigns and education about heat stress risks

and preventive measures are essential.

NOTE:

i. Heat stress is the product of so many factors – humidity, sun, wind (ventilation), hydration, clothing and physical fitness.

il. As we expect rains to fall in some parts of the south, this may temporarily reduce the temperatures over these areas.”