Verraki Partners congratulates Junior Achievement Nigeria on Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner of Verraki, has congratulated Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JA Worldwide), a non-profit economic education organization operating in 120 countries, on their nomination for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Verraki is a Lagos-based company, partnering with enterprises and government to accelerate the development and transformation of the continent by providing business solutions designed for Africa.

According to the organization, JAN was recognized for its global reach and exceptional success in delivering economic empowerment to youth at scale, and the ability to find unity in diversity.

Niyi, while speaking on the nomination disclosed that Verraki is a proud supporter of JAN and its global networks, noting that their efforts has been recognized.

“This is undoubtedly a historic milestone for Junior Achievement Nigeria, and Verraki is proud to be associated with Junior Achievement Worldwide, through the JA Nigeria and JA Africa.

JAN has significantly contributed to the empowerment and economic education of both in-and-out of school Nigerian youth with its unique, experiential, and entrepreneurial education focusing on the core content areas of work readiness, entrepreneurship, financial literacy as well as digital literacy and its collaborative style of pooling resources from the private and public sector to achieve its mandate,” he said

The managing partner explained that JA has continuosly serve as a conduit for peace across its 340 local offices in 115 countries and envisions a world where young people have the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities.

Asheesh Advani, the Chief Executive Officer of JA Worldwide, while commenting on the nomination stated that Peace is only possible when youth in all countries and regions have economic empowerment.

“JA Worldwide is honored to receive this nomination and will continue our work to enable all young people to have the skills and mindset to build thriving communities. Our primary hope for solving the world’s most complex problems rests in the young people of today who will be the leaders of tomorrow,” Advani said.

While responding to the nomination, Foluso Gbadamosi, the Executive Director of JA Nigeria reiterated that It is an honour to be part of the JA Network to join colleagues across the world in celebrating this recognition of the efforts to educate and empower young people across the world.

“Through our unique blend of entrepreneurship, digital literacy, financial literacy, and work readiness programs, we, at JA Nigeria, aim to ensure that Nigerian youth, regardless of socioeconomic status, maximize their potential and take ownership of their economic future as they become leaders of tomorrow,” Foluso said

JA Nigeria noted that Since its inception in 1999, it has reached over one million students in over 20,000 classrooms in all the 36 states across the country and the FCT through over 5000 volunteers.