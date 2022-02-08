Conrad Clark Nigeria Ltd. Set for 6th Nigerian Risk Awards, Summit

Conrad Clark Nigeria ltd. has set preparations in top gear following the announcement of the 6th Nigerian Risk Awards and Summit (NRA) for the sixth Nigerian Risk Awards and Summit (NRA).

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the event, the CEO of Conrad Clark Nigeria. Ltd, Joachim Adebayo Adenusi, said the NRA is aimed at helping individuals, organizations and even governments to handle risk better.

“The Nigerian Risk Awards and Summit is set to recognize and reward organizations and individuals, who have achieved measurable results through the effective implementation of good governance, internal controls and risk management systems,” Adenusi said.

He noted that the awards also provide an opportunity to motivate and challenge professionals and organizations to dare to dream big as they seek to find solutions to the country’s various challenges.

“Particularly, the awards are aimed at celebrating those who have developed creative and innovative solutions to overcome the challenges facing their businesses and organizations,” said Adenusi.

NRA is an annual event set up to encourage individuals and organizations, although last year was different as it was held virtually because of the restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is with a great pleasure that the process for the next event is in progress and in-person.

Speaking further, Adenusi, enlightened the sited journalists on the level of damages we incur when Nigerians tend to ignore the fact that necessary measures need to be taken.

“The optimism that some analysts had earlier this year regarding global economy has now been tapered because of the resurgence of the virus caused by Omicron, and the new uncertainties it is generating.

“Apart from the fiscal and economic ones induced by COVID-19, there is climate change, political conflicts and rising economic inequality, among many others.

“Here in Nigeria, apart from the challenge of addressing the spillovers from persistent global shocks, it has become more urgent for the government to improve efforts to boost economic growth and improve the business climate to enable the private sector to create more jobs.

“We only need to become better managers of threats, effective stewards of our resources (both human and natural) and pursue the goals we have set with the aim of achieving them,” he said.