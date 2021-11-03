Veritas Glanvills Pensions gets ISO 9001:2015 certification

After months of a rigorous review of its management system by independent assessors, VG Pensions has obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification in Quality Management System.

With this certification, the company’s management system is rated to be of international standard. The scope of the ISO certification covers the provision of pension fund administration services to public and private companies and institutions.

The International Organization for Standardization, (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental organization. Its membership comprises the standards organizations of 165 countries. It is the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards and facilitates world trade by providing common standards between nations.

The use of the standards aids the creation of products and services that are safe, reliable and of good quality.

During the presentation of the certificate, Olumide Ajibawo, the CEO, Tenol Alpha who presented the certificate to the Board of Directors of Veritas Glanvills Pensions Limited on behalf of the International Organization for Standardization, stated that by achieving the ISO 9001:2015

certification, VG Pensions would benefit from the opportunity of improving efficiency and customer relationship, teams’ cohesion, and cost containment. He congratulated the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the Company for their commitment to achieving conformance with the international standard through the Management System Certification.

While receiving the certificate, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alhaji. Farouk Lawal Yola expressed appreciation to the CEO, Tenol Alpha, Olumide Ajibawo, for the role his firm played in ensuring that this feat was successfully achieved. He added that the certification would go a long way in improving the business of the company and its brand.

In his own remarks, the Managing Director/CEO, Godson Ukpevo stated that with the ISO certification, the Company is now further challenged to deliver and sustain superior quality service to its numerous clients that have entrusted their funds to it for management.

According to him, the certification further demonstrates the commitment of our Board and Management to meeting internationally accepted standards in our management system and service delivery. It is also a measure of our strong corporate governance which is anchored on global best practices.

VG Pensions was licensed in June 2007 as a Pension Fund Administrator and has since its commencement of operations over 14 years ago, remained committed to providing exceptional client services, efficient benefits administration and high investment returns and growth in the pension funds of its clients. This certification will no doubt enhance the confidence of RSA holders, Retirees, Regulators and Stakeholders in the Company’s Quality Management System.