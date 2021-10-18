Sigma Pensions joins high performing PFAs in Q3

Sigma Pensions has been recognized as the second-highest performing Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in the third quarter of 2021.

With the open window available to switch from one PFA to another, Sigma Pensions high performance has been sustained over the years with data constantly indicating they are a top performer in managing pension funds.

According to a report, the price of the funds as of 30th September 2021 was compared with that recorded as of 30th June 2021, to obtain the best performing funds in the Q3 period

According to the report, three PFA including Sigma Pension coming second were the best performing in the period under review, growing on average by 3.45per cent, 3.17per cent, and 3.14per cent respectively.

The report showed that its returns for RSA Fund I was 3.12 per cent, while RSA fund II stood at 3.47 per cent, fund III was 3.06 per cent and RSA fund IV was 3.03 per cent. This performance surpassed the industry average, which is 2.57 per cent.