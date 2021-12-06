VerifyMe appoints Sarah Essien as chief operating officer

VerifyMe Nigeria has announced the appointment of Sarah Essien as the new Chief Operating Officer.

Essien joins VerifyMe from the United Kingdom – Nigerian Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF) where she was an international project manager.

She also previously worked at a global financing firm, Morgan Stanley Investment Bank, as operations director within Shared Services and Banking Operations with a portfolio focused on special projects, strategy and finance.

With almost two decades of career experience in high impact roles across banking, insurance, oil and gas and telecommunications, she is expected to drive VerifyMe’s expansion into new markets across the West-Africa sub-region.

Essien holds a B.Sc. Hons. in Business Economics from Brunel University and M.Sc. in Accounting and Financial Management from the University of London. She has also received qualifications from professional bodies in Accounting and Project Management.

She is passionate about start-ups and supports several companies within the ecosystem as an investor and also by providing advice on finance, strategy, corporate governance and operational excellence.