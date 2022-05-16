Ventures Platform appoints Dotun Olowoporoku as partner to boost investor relations, others

Ventures Platform, a Pan-African Venture Capital firm, has announced the appointment of a new Venture Partner, Dotun Olowoporoku. He will be supporting Ventures Platform portfolio founders with investor relations, corporate governance, fundraising, international expansion, Merger and Acquisition and growth marketing.

This is less than six months after the first close of its $40 million funds, through which it has already invested in 10 startups in Africa.

Olowoporoku is an entrepreneur, investor, and former Principal at Pan African VC firm, Novastar Ventures. He is currently the Chief Commercial Officer at TeamApt, with oversight on fundraising, investor relations, strategic investment, and acquisition.

“I believe innovative entrepreneurs will significantly shape the future of the continent for the better, and Ventures Platform has demonstrated a good track record of finding and funding them. I’m excited and privileged to also contribute to the fund’s growth and expansion,” Olowoporoku said.

Ventures Platform Fund is a discovery fund that invests early in mission-driven founders that are building capital-efficient platforms that democratise prosperity, plug infrastructural gaps, connect underrepresented communities, and improve livelihoods in Africa.

Founded in 2016 by one of Nigeria’s early-stage investors, Kola Aina, Ventures Platform focuses on funding market-creating innovations that optimize for non-consumption.

The firm has built one of the largest technology startup portfolios on the continent, having invested in 74 companies across six countries, including Paystack (acquired by Stripe), Nomba (formerly Kudi), Reliance HMO, Brass, MarketForce, Mono, and Piggyvest. To-date, Ventures Platform portfolio companies have gone on to raise more than $600 million in follow-on funding.

The firm provides capital and growth support for Africa’s boldest entrepreneurs, investing in pre-seed to Series A startups across several sectors, but is particularly bullish on Financial Services and Insurance, Life Science and Health tech, Edtech and Digital Talent Accelerators, Enterprise SaaS, Digital Infrastructure Plays, Agri-Tech, and Food Security.

Olowoporoku will join the existing Venture Partner Seni Sulyman and the broader Ventures Platform team as they continue to scale their investments and impact in Africa. The appointment is aimed at strengthening the VCs position as a solid funding partner for Africa’s startups.

“As we deepen our expertise and invest in the growth of startups across Africa, it is important for us to partner with investors and experienced operators who have deep market experience and whose personal beliefs align with our thesis,” Kola Aina, Founding Partner, said.