Vehicle rams into Gombe Christmas procession, injures 22

The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed that 22 persons sustained injuries on Tuesday after a vehicle rammed into a Christmas procession along Bauchi Road. In a statement on Wednesday, Buhari Abdullahi, the police spokesperson, said the incident occurred around 2 pm in the Tumfure area of Gombe.

“A Volkswagen Sharon vehicle loaded with bags of rice veered off the road and rammed into some Christian faithful,” Abdullahi stated.

The procession, escorted by police officers, was en route to the Emir of Gombe’s palace and the Government House for Christmas homage when the driver, whose identity remains unknown, lost control of the vehicle and hit the crowd.

Abdullahi noted that the driver fled the scene, and an angry mob set the vehicle ablaze. “There was no loss of life, but about 22 people sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

The injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre and the Specialist Hospital in Gombe for treatment.

A combined team of security operatives and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leaders ensured peace and order at the scene. “The commissioner of police has directed the motor traffic department to carry out a discreet investigation into the unfortunate incident,” Abdullahi added, urging residents to remain calm.

Share