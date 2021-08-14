VDT Communications offers easy NIN registration

With the appointment of VDT Communications by National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) as one of the ISPs selected as an agent for NIN registration, the company has put everything in place to offer easy NIN registration for members of the public.

VDT Communications personnel assigned to handle the NIN registration have undergone the necessary training with NIMC.

A statement signed by David Ese, marketing communications manager, says that the company had also acquired the necessary equipment for the registration and retrain the assigned personnel. VDT Communications had also established a number registration centres across Nigeria.

“Moreover, the company is combining both off-line and on-line strategies to ensure that members of the public enjoy seamless and easy NIN registration experiences through VDT platforms. Several online requests have already been received from members of the public to be scheduled for registration,” Ese said.

It further said that the appointment of VDT by NIMC as one of the NIN registration agents was in recognition of the great job the company has been doing and her leadership role in the Nigerian telecoms/ICT sector.

“VDT Communications operates one of the most advanced telecommunications networks in the country. The company’s Network infrastructure design is structured towards providing a broad range of end-to-end efficient and reliable IP-based (data and voice communications) services while building a long term, trusted partnership with its clients,” he said.

According to him, “VDT, an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000:2018 internationally certified for excellent IT service management is also very passionate about consistently offering to her customers the highest possible quality of services such as Digital Leased Circuit, Metro Wireless Access, Metro Fibre, Corporate Internet, ATM solutions, Wifi Hotspot and Cloud services. In addition the company also offers SMEmpower; providing affordable broadband solutions to small and medium size companies as well as 4G Lte Advanced Retail Internet Services based on popular demand. In all her service provisions, the company strives to maintain world class service quality and best practices in terms of customer services; satisfying and delighting her customers.

“The appointment of VDT as one of the NIN registration agents is an expression of strong confidence of NIMC in the company. VDT is fully prepared to reciprocatethis gesture by leveraging her enormous capacity and experience in the industry to provide hassle-free and seamless NIN registration to members of the public.”