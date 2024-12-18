VC sees N200m 150-seater lecture hall donation solving big problems in Uniport

L-R: Emi Membere-Otaji, founder, DREMOF, with Owunari Georgewill, Uniport vice chancellor

… As Emi Membere-Otaji Foundation calls for closing of gaps in education sector

The vice chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) and professor of pharmacology, Owunari Georgewill, says the N200m 150-seater modern lecture hall donated by the Dr Emi Membere-Otaji Foundation (FREMOF), would solve teething problems in the university. This is as the vice chancellor, whose first medical degree is in surgery has called for strategic partnerships that can rescue Nigerian universities.

Georgewill spoke while receiving the facility from the founder of DREMOF, Emi Membere-Otaji, who was once a gynaecologist in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) before founding ‘The Princess Signature’, one of the biggest hitech hospitals in Port Harcourt aimed at reducing foreign medical trips especially from the oil region.

Commending the donor, the vice chancellor said only strategic partnerships could rescue Nigerian universities from infrastructural deficit, saying this was more pronounced in the UNIPORT.

Declaring that government alone cannot do everything about educational development of the Universities, he said the need exists for well-meaning individuals to support government in this regard. “Today we received the donation of fully equipped lecture auditorium and fully furnished offices for the use of staff and students of the University of Port Harcourt from our benefactor, our strategic partner, Dr Emi Membere-Otaji and his Foundation. Our gratitude knows no bounds.

“This facility will be put to use as envisioned by the donor to improve the university quest for delivery on its mandate of teaching and learning. Thank you Dr Emi Membere-Otaji.

“This facility will help the University in our quest for infrastructural development for students to have a good place to read and have lectures. We appreciate the donor, and the Foundation. It is a fantastic gift to the University.”

The facility, a newly furnished lecture hall, boasts modern facilities and ample space for large classes. The donors said It has been provided to support the growing academic needs of the university. They also said specific allocation to faculties or departments would be determined by the institution based on prevailing academic demands.

The DREMOF, a non-profit organization said to be dedicated to improving the lives of marginalized communities through education, healthcare, and environmental initiatives, donated the state-of-the-art 150-seater capacity lecture hall to the University of Port Harcourt, Abuja Park, Choba Port Harcourt.

Handing over the facility, the founder (Membere-Otaji), a multiple award winner at national and state levels, described the event as a momentous occasion, not just for the Foundation, but for the entire academic community of UNIPORT.

The founder said DREMOF has successfully donated school bags to some indigent pupils of several Government primary schools, rebuilt the school fence of Township Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, built and furnished a library at Baptist High School, Port Harcourt, granted scholarships to indigent students at government tertiary institutions in Rivers State, renovated and furnished the Association of Medical Students University of Lagos (AMSUL) Secretariat, Lagos State, paid the hospital bills of indigent patients at Government hospitals, organized free medical outreaches, and sponsored health awareness programmes on some radio stations.

Membere-Otaji, who published a biographical leadership book; ‘Push Through the Wall…Way of Success’, said 2025 would see more scholarship grants, renovation and construction projects focusing on essential facilities like classrooms, libraries, sick bays and laboratories; and many other projects.

He talked about an educational trip for primary school students to be more enlightened about the environment. “We are proud to have partnered with the University of Port Harcourt in this significant project. Today, we are handing over the DREMOF lecture hall, designed to provide an environment that fosters intellectual growth, creativity, and collaboration.

“This facility is not just a building; it is a symbol of our commitment to enhancing the educational experience for generations to come.”

He stated further: “Our hope is that this facility will inspire both current and future students to reach their highest potential and excel in their chosen fields of study. We are especially proud of the fact that this project aligns with our vision for sustainable development, ensuring that the resources we invest in education today will continue to benefit our nation for years to come.

“The university, with its rich history of academic excellence, is the ideal home for this lecture hall and we are honored to be part of this journey. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the administration of UNIPORT who have supported us throughout this process. Your unwavering dedication to academic excellence and the future of Nigerian education is truly inspiring. This handover is just one step in the continued collaboration between the Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji Foundation and the University of Port Harcourt.”

The founder, who is the chairman of Elshcon Nigeria Limited (shipping, oil/gas logistics, and maritime operators), said: “Because our name is on the facility, I have told the board that once a year, we will come and visit, just to ensure that the standard of the facility is kept pristine.”

The event was graced by some of the biggest names in the academia, business and organised private sector.

Esueme Dan kikile, GM Corporate Communication and zonal coordination NCDMB, who was a special guest, commended the efforts of DREMOF, saying the NCDMB is very impressed with companies that devote enough resources in substantial corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects. “It is very important that we call on others who can support the university system in Nigeria to do so.

“We expect that this lecture hall; as we have seen the ambience, the facilities and the space, will be beneficial to the students for learning and research. This lecture hall meets the required standards of conduciveness for a proper academic environment.

“But more importantly, this place is a demonstration of the partnership that can work with “the town and the gown”, what we call academics and industry. And DREMOF has brought the industry and academics together to enhance learning.”

Also speaking to the press, Olabisi Membere-Otaji, vice president of DREMOF said the project and the process are a laudable experience. “We have come a long way in a short time. The Foundation is only so many years old, and we have been able to put this together.”

