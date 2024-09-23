Vandals destroy transmission tower to disconnect Yobe, Borno from national grid

Suspected vandals have again destroyed an electricity tower that belongs to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Yobe and Borno States respectively.

The incident happened at Kasaisa Village, Gujba Local Government Area located along Biu-Damaturu Road at about 2:00am on Saturday.

BusinessDay reports that the recent vandalisation was the third time vandals would be destroying TCN’s tower connecting Damaturu-Maiduguri cities and their environs with the national grid.

The destruction was the third incident in ten months, coming after the TCN had repaired the energy facility and restored electricity to the two major cities.

The State Government in May 2024, launched a spiritual war against the vandals who destroy electricity towers, cutting two States from the national grid.

Abdulmumi Kolo, Damaturu resident shared on his social media handle stating that unknown assailants destroyed 330 KVA tower supplying power to Damaturu on Saturday night.

The report indicated that one of the high tension 330 KVA towers, supplying power to Damaturu and Maiduguri, was pulled down by unknown assailants in Kasaisa Village near Damaturu and it would affect the power distribution.

The spiritual war against the vandals was then led by Ustaz Babagana Malam Kyari, Special Advisor to the Governor Mai Mala Buni on Religious Affairs, where a crowd of Muslim clerics held recitation of the Holy Quran, prayers and slaughtering of a bull for God to punish the insurgents crumbling the towers.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, Shehu Muhammad, a Captain in the Nigerian Army and Assistant Director, Public Relations Unit, Operation Lafiya Dole Sector 2, said the electricity tower was actually destroyed in Damaturu.

“The incident occurred around 2:00am in the night, our troops are doing their best to safeguard these towers. Last time they made an attempt to destroy these TCN’s towers but our troops foiled the attack. we recovered almost 8 IEDs but, this time they re-strategized their plan by launching this attack.

“We need people’s support by providing us with information so that we can tackle the movement of these people”, he said.