Nigeria launches advanced technology to stabilise national grid

The Federal Government has launched an advanced Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to ensure the efficiency, reliability, and sustainable performance of the national grid.

The SCADA system provides real-time monitoring and control of the national grid, enabling operators to detect faults, manage loads more efficiently, and respond promptly to outages.

Speaking at the launch of the project in Abuja on Wednesday, Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of Power, said that the initiative not only represented a technological upgrade but also defined the government’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of power supply across the nation.

The project is expected to bolster private sector investment in Nigeria’s energy market, further accelerating growth in the power sector and driving the nation towards achieving its electrification goals.

The minister, who was represented by Emmanuel Nosike, the acting permanent secretary in the ministry said, “We are ushering in a new era in the management and operation of the national grid. By implementing this advanced technology, we are taking a bold step towards addressing some of the issues holding the sector down.

“This is more than just a tool; it’s a key part of our strategic efforts to modernize our power infrastructure.”

Also speaking, Sule Abdulaziz, managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), said that previously deployed SCADA/EMS projects did not achieve the intended objectives, adding that a special team had been established to avoid the mistakes of the past, ensuring the success of this latest initiative.

He explained that the SCADA system had already been integrated into key infrastructure, such as the Lagos Transmission Substation in Apapa, making it a fully automated facility.

“However, rather than view them as failures, we see them as valuable lessons guiding us in this new deployment,” he said.