Vandal electrocuted inside substation in Damaturu

A suspected vandal has been electrocuted inside a transformer substation located at Commissioners’ Quarters 1, Damaturu, Yobe State.

According to Blessing Tunoh, the Communication Officer Yola Electricity Distribution Company, in a statement revealed that the suspect was found dead and his remains were evacuated by the Damaturu police patrol team “Operation Haba Maza” and taken to the mortuary at the Damaturu Teaching Hospital after which his relatives identified and claimed the corpse.

Upon receiving the report, the Regional Manager and the Operation and Maintenance Officer of YEDC visited the scene.

Investigations revealed that the deceased had attempted to use his shirt to shield himself while tampering with an exposed live wire during the illegal act.

Unfortunately, contact with the live cable led to his instant electrocution but the transformer was not damaged, and no further vandalism was reported.

Dungus Abdul Karim DSP who is the Yobe State Police Public Relations Officer, said investigations revealed that the suspect attempted to steal power assets at about 1:00 a.m. during a power outage but was electrocuted when power was suddenly restored.

His lifeless body was discovered in the early hours of the morning by residents on their way to the mosque for morning prayers.

The incident was promptly reported to the Maisandari ‘B’ Division of the Yobe State Police Command which deployed personnel to evacuate the body.

Dungus assured continuing support to the YEDC in protecting their installations and prosecuting arrested vandals who damage power infrastructure and disrupt services.