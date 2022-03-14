V-Hospitality CEO reiterates potentials of hospitality sector

Abdulkarim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of V-Hospitality has said that there is no better moment than now to come into business in the hospitality sector. He noted this in Abuja at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the company which is offering the hospitality sector operators access to critical industry resources for growth.

The CEO is growing his business brand with V-Hospitality to provide operations management, franchising, and training for third-party hoteliers, asset owners, and managers.

His portfolio includes establishing several successful boutique hotel brands, the most notable of which is Vanern Residence which is situated in the Abuja metropolis.

V-Hospitality will offer practical solutions to aspiring hospitality investors and real estate investors, including market and feasibility analysis, land use support, and project management, in order to increase asset value and optimize performance.

The company will be leveraging its solid foundation in the hotel industry, to revitalize the sector through thoroughly tried and true processes which have been implemented over the years. These processes, founded on creativity and expertise, will help transform the way hospitality-based businesses operate in Nigeria.

Abdulkarim, speaking regarding his latest endeavour, said: “V-Hospitality provides a safe and guided road to profitability in the hospitality industry, with access to a dependable ecosystem of resources and clients”. This is already being achieved as the business recently released a white paper titled “8 Ways to Optimize Profitability in the Hospitality Business in 2022”.

The consultancy service will provide key players and prospective players in the hotel and service industries with essential advice on how to improve service delivery and become more profitable coming through the other side of the global epidemic.

“Our service is incredibly advantageous to a wide spectrum of persons, institutions, and businesses, ranging from institutions in the public sector, to hospitality investors, real estate investors, and asset managers. We also cater to individuals with dormant prime real estate looking to turn their moribund properties into profitable businesses” Abdulkarim said.

He further states that “V-Hospitality has developed a highly successful formula which has been tried and tested over the years, beginning as a side passion project of mine”. The hospitality magnate also believes that public sector partnership with the private sector is key to improving and sustaining growth in the hospitality sector.