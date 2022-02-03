In the world of Salman Saeed; the hospitality guru

Salman Saeed is the general manager of Park Inn by Radisson, Abeokuta, a leading four-star city conventional hotel in Nigeria, which has been in operation since April 2021.

Salman has a proven business, operations, and executive management background and approximately 20 years experience, driving growth in various roles within the hospitality industry.

Responsible for overseeing the seamless management of all facets of the hotel, Salman has a hands-on approach in bringing intelligent solutions to the complexities of business. His visionary perspective on quality performance has earned him opportunities in the industry and across previous exciting roles including director of sales at the Hashoo Group in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, executive assistant manager at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Rawalpindi, and deputy general manager at the Marriott Hotel, Islamabad, Pakistan.

Finely skilled at effectively managing staff in their hundreds, Salman also assumed general manager roles of two properties at the Pearl Continental, Muzuaffarabad and Peshawar in Pakistan. He boasts a rich pedigree that enables him to stand out as a true hospitality professional, with experiences garnered working in business and management positions in some world-class hotels.

Salman’s excellent performance in these positions has put him in good stead for his current and high-profile role of general manager, now at Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State.

The Radisson Hotel Group family is also excited at Salman’s career progression and particularly his new role in Nigeria.

According to William McIntyre, regional director Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, who spoke about the confirmation of Salman’s new role in West Africa, “Taking into consideration Salman’s recent performance, he is a highly motivated professional with strong business skills and has proven effective in providing the much-needed leadership and direction to ensure the productive activities and focus of the team at Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta. We are glad to recognize and onboard his skills in building strong relationships with our key stakeholders in the Abeokuta area of Nigeria”.

With years of operating in strategic positions, Salman has developed skills for achieving optimal business and management performance. He is adept at identifying and following up on key opportunities, effortlessly establishing initial contacts with key decision makers in the public and private sectors to raise the corporate profile of his hotel.

Over the years, Salman has established himself as a proactive, focused, and all-round professional with deep knowledge of the leisure/hospitality industry. This is evident in the dexterity and expertise with which he deploys resources to deliver world-class service at his hotel. He has a knack for innovation in business, a reason he attracts many customers to the Abeokuta property.

A graduate of Business Administration from the College of Business Administration and holder of a Master’s degree in Business from Hamdard University, Karachi, Pakistan, Salman is a Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) and a holder of OTHM qualifications from the United Kingdom. He is passionate about growth in business.

The Park Inn by Radisson Hotel, Abeokuta, of which Salman is the general manager, is the only four-star city/conventional hotel in the Ogun State capital. A 173-room facility with suites, the hotel has an all-day dining RBG restaurant, one red lounge bar, a relaxation spa, a coffee shop, and is equipped with state-of-the-art recreational facilities. Salman supervises 130 staff in the hotel, and he is passionate about growth in business.