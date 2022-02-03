How I moved on – Onyeka Onwenu

“Some people have said so many things about me without meeting me. However, I have learnt to be myself and be comfortable in my own skin. They said I was everywhere singing, acting, getting involved in politics, and now, I am even writing. I will continue to do what God wants me to do,” Onyeka, the elegant stallion said this at her book unveiling as she takes us into her world.

Onyeka Onwenu is a woman that has lived in the heart of many in different ways and for different purposes. To some, she is a sister, mother and breadwinner, while to some; she is a role model, enigma, a dogged rebel with a cause and a true reflection of feminism without bias. At any level you chose to pin her, Onyeka Onwenu has towered beyond resilience and perseverance as a human moving train.

Last weekend in Lagos, Onyeka engaged journalists in a media parley as she unveiled her book, “My Father’s Daughter.” The book, a compelling narration of her journey through life showcased a turbulent but remarkable experience of life in different spheres: from the heartwarming affection of her father to living through the anguish of the Nigeria-Biafra war, from a remarkable mother’s love to family intrigues, from the feminism to a career that has put her in the limelight for decades, all these, embedded in book translated reflections of her true being, yet still moving on.

However, what supposedly meant to be a parley turned out to be a kaleidoscope of eulogies and book readings as sizeable number of her associates, friends, family members and journalists celebrated her amidst questions and responses from her, while some joined in the conversation through zoom platform. They include Nollywood actor Nse Ikpe-Etim, popular singer Yinka Davies, and movie producer Teco Benson. Others were Prof Bankole Shodipo, Susan Hedef, Chief Edwin Igbokwe, Betty Ijeoma (nee Mbadiwe), Azuh Arinze and Sonny Allison.

The Nigeria’s popular musician Onyeka Onwenu, whose music ruled the airwaves in the 1980s and beyond, is described as one with many caps. As fresh Mass Communication graduate from an American university, she not only excelled in her profession but became a music star with many hit songs such as “One love”, “Wait For Me”, “Ekwe” and “Iyogogo among others. She is also an award-winning actor and politician, a strong advocate for women’s rights and currently a sensation author with the new book from her memoir “My Father’s Daughter, a provocative book that chronicles Onwenu’s life as a musician, activist, wife, mother and politician. However, she disclosed that the memoir is about to be adapted into a mini TV series.

Onyeka explained that the book was written based on her Christian background and ethics. “I write according to my Christian ethics. I do not write to malign people. I write to educate, entertain and tell the truth. It wasn’t really easy at all. When I thought I was done, the Lord gave me another chapter, and I have to continue,” remarked Onwenu.

She also quipped that she usually takes a bow when a writer is mentioned because it is not an easy job. Her narrations were one laced with emotions as she explained what it takes to navigate out of oblivion to limelight. “Some people have said so many things about me without meeting me. However, I have learnt to be myself and be comfortable in my own skin,” quipped Onwenu.

According to her, it has not been an easy road. Not only did she lose her father, an influential educationist and politician D. K Onwenu, when she was four years old in an auto crash, to the knowledge that he was to be appointed a Minister for Education a week to the accident that took his life. Onyeka has fought many battles in life both as a feminist activist and as a career woman at NTA over their refusal to pay royalties on her songs used on the station, which led to a hunger strike with her compatriot, Charles Oputa “Charly Boy” to press home her demand for justice.

Speaking about what kept her going in life, Onyeka explained that it is her sense of purpose and a duty that God had sent her to do on earth. “There is a job for me to do in Nigeria. That’s why He sent me here. And that’s why I am still here. It may not be one. It may be several. So if you finish one, He is giving you another,” she said.

For Charles Uwakaneme, who responded on zoom, said; “I commend the book and I have been a very close observer of Onyeka from her childhood to her transcendence into stardom. Her book is one full of lessons drawn from history, character values, telling stories of uncomplicated young love as experienced in our days.”

Also, Yinka Davies, a voice coach and singer alongside Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Prof Bankole Shodipo, all read excerpts from the book. Yinka described Onyeka as a difficult but subtle mentor with a heart of gold. “Aunty is mean if only you see her as mean. Then you will decide never to ever talk to her. Aunty is not afraid to apologize. That in itself is scary. To me, the biggest mistake we ever made in Nigeria is not allowing her to run the NTA. Because of her, I am more like Aunty Christy Essien, loud in Lagos but silently I love the fire, the anger and the rage. And I want to ask how she has coped in Nigeria all these years on,” she said.

Nse eulogized Onyeka as an enigma and a role model who she has and is still striving to emulate. For Shodipo, his excerpt was drawn from a chapter that talked about her exposé on “Squandering of the riches.” This also elicited reaction from Chief Edwin Igbokwe who went down the memory lane from Onyeka’s encounter in Zimbabwe during a musical performance with his wife, Christy Essien Igbokwe of the blessed memory. He praised Onyeka for the support he gave his late wife, Christy and how Olu Aboderin was instrumental to his marrying the singer, despite her influence as a notable cast on the NTA’s “Village Headmaster” drama series. Igbokwe also spoke about how when his wife died 12 years ago, that it was Onyeka Onwenu who convinced Ifeanyi Ubah to donate one million naira to her foundation.

Sonny Allison, founder, RedStar Express, described Onyeka as a heroin beyond description. Allison noted about her boldness in encountering the lions in the society. “She saw what many did not see in her provocative write up, “Squandering of the riches.”

However, he made bold to say that it was Onyeka that made his dreams a reality that Redstar Courier was borne out of persistent urge by Onyeka. Allison also narrated how Onyeka out of the blues coerced him into helping a beauty queen, Charity Agbakwuru who was bathed with acid by her overbearing boyfriend having felt her stardom will elude his grip on her, to receive treatment and better life in the US.

Betty Ijeoma, daughter of late politician and statesman K.O Mbadiwe, described Onyeka as an enigma beyond a role model who doesn’t know she is one. “One thing I will never forget in my life is that this lady carried my child and said, ‘I will sing on your wedding day’. And do you know what? Onyeka came and sang in South Africa. That is who Onyeka is.”

Describing her as multi-talented and a highly educated woman, she said: “Onyeka doesn’t have enemies. The thing about her is that she is very direct. She doesn’t have enemies.” She also described Onwenu as a renaissance woman.

For Azuh Arinze, a veteran journalist, Onyeka Onwenu is referred as his aunty for a very long time that impacted his life in so many ways. He mentioned his fears meeting her at the first time and how he felt disappointed noticing that the interview he had with her did not record. But he later found out the most feared person later turns out to be the friendliest person in need.

Onyeka in her parting words advised women especially young ladies to step out of the box and do the extraordinary. She said a woman must not depend solely on a man to make it in life, saying that her experiences and narratives are a simply example of how women should see their world.

“Don’t bother. Be yourself, love yourself, be comfortable in your own skin and keep going. I am tough, but I am also very soft. And sometimes we are tough because we are protecting the soft sides because that get easily hurt,” Onwenu revealed.