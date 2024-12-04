Uzodinma demands dedicated fund for agriculture, agricultural research

As part of efforts to tackle food insecurity in the Country, there is the need to set up special fund for agricultural research in order to diversify the economy away from oil, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said.

The governor noted that the future of Agriculture in Nigeria depends on research, technology and iinnovation, saying there is a very urgent need to put in place “a dedicated specialised research fund to aid research in Universities and other tertiary institutions in the Country.

He stated this as a guest lecturer during the 12th Convocation Ceremony of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, suggesting that the fund would be called Tertiary Agricultural Education Research Fund (TAETFUND).

Uzodinma, who was represeted by Victor Nwachukwu, Professor and Commissioner for Tertiary Education in Imo State, said that a law should be made for a mandatory contribution of 1% of the profit of all agro-based corporate bodies, infrastructure and industries to the fund, while Federal and State Governments should contribute an equal amount from the tax to the fund.

Other potential contributors to the fund as regional organisations, he said should include Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere and Arewa in order to facilitate research in agriculture to avert food crisis.

While speaking on the topic, “Agriculture and National Development in a Diversified Economy: A vision of Renewed Hope Through Town and Gown Entrepreneurial partnerships”, the governor noted that the future of Agriculture in Nigeria ” depends on our ability to keep innovating, keep researching and keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

