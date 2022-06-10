Uzodimma congratulates Tinubu

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratulated the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the just concluded Presidential primaries for the 2023 general election held in Abuja.

Governor Uzodimma said by Tinubu’s emergence and victory he has demonstrated strength, tenacity, experience, credibility and integrity as one of the founding members of the APC, noting that Tinubu’s huge support and contributions over the years towards the growth and development of the Party in particular and the nation’s democracy at large cannot be overemphasised.

In a statement personally signed by Governor Uzodimma in his capacity as the Chairman, APC Special Convention /Presidential Primaries 2022, he also said that by Tinubu’s victory the Party has once again demonstrated to Nigerians that the APC is dedicated and committed to the tenets of democracy and to upholding all democratic principles by conducting a free, fair and credible primaries that saw to the emergence of Tinubu.

Governor Uzodimma further used the opportunity to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his sterling leadership qualities that have given rise to a worthy successor in Tinubu who will continue with the good works of Mr. President.

Similarly, Governor Uzodimma thanked the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and his team for providing an enabling environment that resulted in the Party holding a free, fair and credible Presidential Primaries in the history of APC in the country that has positioned the Party for resounding victory in the coming elections in 2023.

Governor Uzodimma’s statement reads: “On behalf of the Government and good people of Imo State, I heartily congratulate His Excellency, the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu on his victory at the just concluded Presidential Primaries and his emergence as the flag bearer and Presidential candidate of our great Party, the ruling All Progressives Congress for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

Read also: Buhari describes APC Primary as “most competitive, peaceful”

“By this victory, our great Party has once again demonstrated to Nigerians that the APC is dedicated and committed to the tenets of democracy and upholding all democratic principles by conducting a free, fair and credible primaries that brought in His Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“This victory has also reiterated and demonstrated the strength, tenacity, experience, credibility and integrity of our Flag bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who is one of the founding members of our great Party and no doubt, his huge support and contributions to the growth and development of our Party, the APC and the Nation’s democracy over the years cannot be overemphasized.

“By this victory we are confident that the APC will definitely cruise to victory in the 2023 Presidential elections and other elections at all levels.

“I therefore call on all our Party supporters in Imo State, South East and across the country to come together, irrespective differences and support His Excellency, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to emerge the next President of our dear country as his wealth of experience, doggedness and sincerity of purpose is needed to move our country forward at this time.

“I will also want to use this medium to congratulate our dear President, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, who has always shown great leadership qualities in all situations. We are glad that you are exiting strong and handing over to a worthy successor who will continue your good works for our dear country.

“To the APC National Working Committee led by our amiable Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, thank you for creating a level playing ground at the primaries and also thank you for all the support given to see that our Party conducted one of the most credible, free and fair Presidential primaries in the history of our Party and in the country.

“In my capacity as the Chairman of the APC Special Convention and Presidential Primaries 2022, I want to call on my brothers who were aspirants during the Presidential primaries to close ranks. The primary election is over and a winner has emerged, now is time to work together to support our flag bearer to win the 2023 Presidential elections.”