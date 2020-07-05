Uzodimma assures on accelerated development of Imo communities

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has assured Imo communities of accelerated development during his tenure and appealed to them to be part of the vision to develop the state and make the people prosperous.

Governor Uzodimma spoke at the weekend when the leadership of Nkwerre Aborigines Development Town Union paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Owerri.

The Nkwerre leadership said they had come to congratulate the governor and thank him for appointing a good number of their kith and kin in key positions in his government.

Nkwerre indigenes appointed into Uzodimma’s cabinet include Nnamdi Anyaehie, chief of staff, Rex Anunobi, commissioner for transport, Chinasa Nwaneri, special adviser to the governor on special duties, among others.

The Nkwerre leadership also said they were at the Government House to request the governor’s help in recognising additional autonomous communities in Nkwerre as a way of fostering enduring development and unity, among others, and pleaded for the certification and presentation of staff of office to the Eze-elects the new both communities. The two newly created autonomous communities in the area are Nnanano Autonomous Community and Nkwerre Opiaegbe Autonomous Community.

They also passionately appealed to the governor to come to their aid by assisting to reactivate the only water scheme in their area at Eziama Obaire, help in the reconstruction of Nkwerre internal roads, renovate their schools as well as the Nkwerre General Hospital which they said is currently a shadow of itself.

Governor Uzodimma said Nkwerre has an enviable history of early civilisation in Imo State, hence the best any governor can do for the Nkwerre people is to assist in developing the area further and not to divide it.

The governor acknowledged the place of Nkwerre in educational development in Imo State, citing St. Augustine’s Grammar, St. Catherine’s Secondary School and Nkwerre High School as institutions that brought the place into limelight and projected the people as those who take development of their place seriously.

Governor Uzodimma, who did not hide his affinity with the people of Nkwerre, assured his visitors of his willingness to pursue the things that will unite them rather than the things that will divide them.

The governor assured the people that the necessary due processes would be followed as regards their requests, promising that at the end, their requests would be met.

“Go home with faith, believing that your visit will yield positive results,” he told the people.

Present at the event were Placid Njoku, deputy governor of Imo State, Cosmas Iwu, secretary to the state government, Nnamdi Anyaehie, chief of staff to the governor, and other members of the State Executive Council.