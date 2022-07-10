UYOCCIMA unveils 14th president, organises public lecture on Nigeria’s economy

The Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) has held an investiture of its 14th president, Affi Israel Ibanga during a ceremony which took place at the Ibom Icon Hotel at Nwaniba, near Uyo, the state capital.

The programme which also included a public lecture on ‘Bridging the Policy Gaps for Business Growth’ was presented by Prof. Akpan Ekpo, a renowned Economist and former Vice Chancellor of the state university in Uyo and was attended by members of the Organised Private Sector, prominent business leaders including the national president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture as well as the national women leader of the association.

In a widely applauded lecture which was discussed by a panel of business leaders, Prof. Ekpo made a case for increased collaboration between the private and the public sectors in the interest of the economy and for the growth of business in the state.

His position was shared by the discussants of his paper including Prof Asikpo Ibok Esssien, a well known political economist who suggested that the “invisible hand of the government should be in the development of the economy particularly in support the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprise.”

Another discussant, Israel Ibanga, an entrepreneur also suggested government’s intervention in the economy in partnership with the private sector including in the policy formulation, budget processes and in project implementation..

This was reechoed by Imohasbasi Jacob who chaired the ceremony, by urging the “deepening of the collaboration between the private and the public sectors.”

Jacob, who is the chairman of Ibom Air Company, said the state government has already intervened in strategic sectors including the power sector with the establishment of Ibom power plant, the IbomAir and many others as part of a deliberate attempt to build a virile economy.

He urged the new leadership of the chamber to be hard work and creative to continue with the laudable achievements made by the precious leaders of UYOCCIMA.

Presenting the 14th president of the chamber, Affi Israel Ibanga, the outgone president, Nseyen Ebong said with the reorganisation of UYOCCIMA which saw the inauguration of its youth and women wings, the body was better placed to yield economic dividends.

He described the 14th president of the chamber as resourceful and enterprising with the zeal to partner with the relevant sectors in changing the economic landscape of the state.

In her remarks, Affi Ibanga lauded the past and founding fathers of the chamber in the state as well as the national president of chambers of commerce, industry,mines and agriculture and for the support and used the opportunity of the investiture to support increased partnership between the organised private sector and the state government in the interest of the economy.

The investiture also featured the exhibition of Nigerian made goods and services by entrepreneurs including agro allied products and food items as well local beverages and drinks.