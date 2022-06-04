UYOCCIMA seeks partnership with industrial operators to boost economy in Akwa Ibom

The Uyo Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) has solicited partnership with key industrial players to boost economic activities in Akwa Ibom State.

President of the association, Affiong Israel Ibanga made the appeal during a retreat for council members and the newly elected executive members of the association held in Uyo, the state capital.

She solicited partnerships from Information and Communication Technology (ICT), tourism/hospitality and creative arts, shipping and maritime and export/import businesses as well as the fashion industry to drive economic growth.

“Over the years I have become conversant with the fact that we should attempt to pour our work and activism into the forge of human service and I have realized the need to continue to recognize the significance of human capacity for a wider economic growth,” she said.

The chamber’s president, who also announced plans to encourage members to actively participate in the activities of the chamber explained that the “quality of the chamber’s membership base has a great effect on the efficacy of its advocacy initiatives, adding that she would engage in an aggressive membership drive to bring in major companies in Uyo and co-opt industry leaders into respective trade groups including agriculture/agro-allied products/packaging/branding as part of efforts to reposition to the chamber for increased economic activity.

“Having a befitting office location and capacity challenges, with staffing are the topmost priorities and key focus areas of my administration.

“There’s a need to strengthen the secretariat, make it an information hub for businesses to thrive, which will go a long way in building the reputation and credibility of our dear chamber.

Read also: Akwa Ibom gets first-ever coconut oil refinery

I am glad and grateful to announce that we have successfully secured a befitting office.

“The fourth industrial revolution driven by technology is here with us to stay. We will integrate technology fully into activities of the chamber and encourage our members to scale up the use of technology and digitization processes to reposition members’ businesses/professions for the new normal.

“My view is that we fully incorporate technology and its possibilities as a strategic plan and area of focus for the chamber.’’

According to her, “Our youths are future leaders, there’s a need for our youth group to link up with NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneur for greater exposure to the business world, all hands must be on deck to support our youths and women.

“As the second female President of UYOCCIMA, I hereby affirm my commitment to gender equality and advancement of womenfolk, through training and value-added chain.

“Our scope of work spans across various trade missions and exhibitions, giving us a wider coverage in expanding our businesses and professions globally. Plans and schedules of our trade missions and exhibitions will be shared to our various platforms as they become available.”

She solicited support from the newly elected executive members of the chamber, council members, and staff, saying that “our success will depend on our total commitment to our goals, cooperation, and solidarity amongst us.”