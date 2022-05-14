Akwa Ibom gets first ever coconut oil refinery

The first-ever coconut oil refinery with the capacity to process one million nuts a day has been inaugurated at Mkpat Enin Local Government, Akwa Ibom State.

Known as St. Gabriel Coconut Oil Factory, it was inaugurated by Gabriel Suswan, former governor of Benue State though it was initially planned to be commissioned by Yemi Osinbajo, the country’s vice president.

Speaking at the event, Governor Udom Emmanuel said the landmark project which is the first of its kind in Africa is a combination of Asia and European technology built to transfer skills and develop the youths, and will earn the state high revenue as virgin coconut oil costs higher in the international market than crude oil.

The governor revealed that the coconut oil factory which will be a major foreign exchange earner is expected to create employment for the teeming youths, and will diversify the economy of the state.

“Today you are going to witness the first of its kind, you cannot find this kind of factory in Africa that is refining virgin coconut oil with the capacity to process one million nuts a day in three shifts.”

“Today we are aware that in the international market virgin crude coconut oil goes for $6 per liter and 221 liters makes one barrel and if the much talked about crude oil is about $110 per barrel it means that virgin coconut oil is $1326 per barrel which is higher than crude oil. Soon everyone is projecting that the demand for crude oil will dwindle in future and we would have been prepared for the future”.

He assured the host community of training the youths, saying “the technology you are seeing here is a combination of Asia and European technology in order to transfer skills and then develop our people.

“Let me allay the fears of the host community. This week we will draw up an agreement for training and we are taking cognizance of all the three Local Governments that have given us land”.

In his remarks, the former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, who inaugurated the project noted that the historic event has projected Akwa Ibom state in good light and commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his ingenuity in creating wealth for people of the state.

He said the state government has been able to achieve more than what the federal government has done.

According to him, from air transportation to the establishment of other factories including the flour mill and the syringe manufacturing company, Governor Udom Emmanuel has shown the ability to manage resources adding that he should be given the opportunity to do so as Nigeria’s president.