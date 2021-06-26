UTME results: JAMB suspends USSD code, redirects candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of the USSD 55019 to check the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) results, explaining that the code is saddled with challenges.

Read Also: UTME/DE: Remita ePIN purchases soar as JAMB extends registration

The board, therefore, directed all candidates to visit the JAMB portal to check for their results.

The board on Saturday directed all candidates to follow the following steps:

(a) Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng

(b) On the menu bar, click on efacility

(c) On the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip

(d) Enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result

Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access.

JAMB had on Friday 25th June, released the results of candidates who sat in more than 720 Computer-Based Test (CBT)centres for the exams conducted between Saturday, 19th and Tuesday, 22 June 2021.

It however withheld some results over suspected misconduct, stating that it would not hesitate to withdraw the results of any candidate found culpable after its investigations.