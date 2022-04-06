UTME 2022: JAMB gives new directive on mock examination slips

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has stated that applicants can now print out their mock examination slips in preparation for its 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (2022 UTME) exercise.

JAMB made this known in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin and made available to the media recently.

“The 2022 mock exam slip printing is now available. Candidates who had registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and indicated interest to sit the optional mock examination are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng to print their mock notification slips.” the statement said read in part.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB had earlier announced that the board allowed Computer Based Test Centres (CBT) to increase the service charge to 1,000 for its April 9, mock examination.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), “JAMB organises mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which is optional to test run facilities in accredited centres to be used for the test nationwide.”

The main UTME has been scheduled by the board to commence from May 6 to 16, 2022.

Oloyede stated that all arrangements for the successful conduct of the examination had been put in place by JAMB.

He however explained that the slight increase in the service charge for the examination by the CBT centres was to allow them do a thorough job owing to the increase in the cost of diesel, to power their generating sets.

“We are saying that we have allowed the CBT centres to increase the amount. We have not increased the fees; we have even said anybody can decrease the fees.

“But we have hitherto asked the centres not to increase more than N700, but now we have seen the reality and we have said they could charge up to N1, 000.

“So the reality is the truth unless we do not want them to conduct the examination. We have done the analysis of their expenses and if we insist that they must put on their air conditioners, the cost of diesel for their generators has to be taken into consideration,” he said.

According to the registrar, the board is not increasing its charges, adding that before now, the registration documents used to be N5,000.

“Even the N5, 000 was just theoretically.

“We were buying the form in 2020 for N5, 000, we insist on N5,000 and we further reduce it from N5,000 to N3,500 and we are not increasing, despite the fact that the cost is going up.

“So, we felt that our partners are the ones to add, while we do the sacrifice, we cannot impose unrealistic sacrifice on our partners and that is why we have allowed our partners to charge,” he said.