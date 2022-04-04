High diesel cost: JAMB hikes mock exam service charge

Candidates who will be writing the 2022 mock-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) will now pay N1000 as service charge to Computer based (CBT) instead of N600.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the hike in service charge was due to the high cost of diesel in the country.

The board had pledged to support for the CBT centre owners with necessary palliatives over the high cost of diesel in the country. In its weekly bulletin issued on Monday, the board said, “All candidates who had indicated interest to sit the optional mock-UTME are to pay N1,000 to the CBT centre where they are assigned to sit the examination as a service charge.

“Much as the board would like to keep the cost at a minimum, the prevailing high cost of diesel and other consumables has necessitated the increase from N600 to N1,000 to enable the CBT centres provide the needed infrastructure, as partners of the board, to host the examination which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

“The board has thought through this increase and resolved that instead of cancelling the mock-UTME, which introduction has improved candidates’ confidence in sitting the examination owing to the high cost of diesel, it is better to increase the service charge to make the exercise worthwhile to participating centre.

The board, however, noted that candidates assigned to JAMB owned centres would not be required to pay for the use of the centres, except but only those using the private facilities deployed for the examination.

The optional mock examination was introduced by the board to give candidates the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the CBT environment.