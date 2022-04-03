2022 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to print mock examination slips

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) on Friday directed candidates who registered for the 2022 mock examinations to print their examination slips.

The mock exam is conducted yearly by the examination body to prepare candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The mock examination is scheduled to be held on April 9, 2022.

The board, in a terse statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, its spokesperson, directed interested candidates to the JAMB website.

“2022 MOCK exam slip printing is now available. Candidates who had registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and indicated interest to sit the optional mock examination are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng to print their mock notification slips”.

No fewer than 1.8 million candidates have registered to sit for the 2022 UTME examinations, the board, however, did not disclose the number of candidates who indicated interest to write the mock examination.

The 2022 UTME has been scheduled to hold from May 6 to May 16.