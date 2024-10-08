US urges Nigeria to invest in youth, adolescent skills development

the new application procedure will begin in February at the US Consulate in Lagos

The United States government has urged Nigerian government to invest in equipping adolescents and young Nigerians with essential skills, especially digital and vocational skills.

David Green, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the US Embassy, made this call during the launch of the Adolescents and Young People (AYP) Tech Hub in Abuja on Tuesday and the graduation ceremony of its first cohort of students.

The AYP Tech Hub, funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN), is aimed to empowering young people in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by providing them with digital, vocational, and leadership skills.

Green noted that several tech hubs have already been established across different regions in Nigeria and called for further investment from the Nigerian government to expand the initiative.

“We have several tech hubs already in place across in different parts of Nigeria, but we also look to the government of Nigeria to partner with us, to invest and to build on the model”, he said.

He emphasized that the tech hub represents an investment by the US, aimed at ensuring young Nigerians have the skills and opportunities to succeed.

“This initiative is not just about creating economic opportunities. It is about fostering a generation that will shape Nigeria’s future. Through the training and mentorship provided here, we are reducing vulnerabilities, encouraging personal and economic growth, and ensuring that these young people are not just participants in the economy, but leaders of tomorrow”, the DCM added.

“This is not charity, it’s an investment in the future”, he stressed while stating that in today’s interconnected world, Nigeria’s success is critical for the African continent, and the world at large.

Green further said the hub also plays a crucial role in promoting health and well-being, offering HIV prevention messaging, risk reduction strategies, and access to sexual and reproductive health services.

Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, the Mandate Secretary of the Women Affairs Secretariat also stressed that the initiative is vital in fostering economic independence, providing not just digital and vocational training, but also mentorship and leadership development that will empower many to succeed in today’s fast-evolving economy.

Benjamins-Laniyi who was represented by Mosunmola Abdulwaheed, the Deputy Director Digital innovation and Creative Education Department, FCTA, expressed confidence that the hub will produce leaders, innovators, and change-makers who will drive the society forward, creating opportunities and uplifting entire communities.

She mentioned that the initiative is a priority of the First Lady of Nigeria particularly for women in tech and young youths with focus on adolescent girls.

